Not Ready for Retirement? Here Are 10 Cities Where Seniors Are Working Longer

Delaying retirement is a financial necessity for some seniors, while for others it’s a way to stay engaged and productive. No matter the reason, Americans today are staying in the workforce longer than they used to. Census Bureau data cited by LLC.org found that more than 10.6 million seniors were employed nationwide as of 2022, the most recent data available. That was up from about 6.1 million in 2010.

Working past the normal retirement age has certain benefits that go beyond a paycheck. A study has shown that retiring too early can lead to cognitive decline, according to a blog from insurance and annuity firm Brighthouse Financial. Continuing to work not only has a positive health benefit but also keeps you socially engaged.

Thanks to a rise in remote work, it’s a lot easier logistically to stay in the workforce now than it was in the past. For seniors who want to keep working, where you live can play a big role in your ability to do so. Texas is home to three of the top 10 cities where seniors are working longer, according to a study published earlier this year by LLC.org. In the top city — Irving, Texas — nearly 3 in 10 residents 65 and older are employed.

The study looked at senior employment data in 170 of the most populated U.S. cities to determine where senior workforce participation is the most active. Researchers examined the percentage of seniors 65 and over who were actively employed within the previous 12 months, according to Census Bureau data. LLC.org also looked at data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and Social Security Administration.

The city with the highest growth in working seniors during the two most recent years surveyed is Clarksville, Tennessee, where the percentage of employed seniors rose by about 70% from 2021 to 2022.

These are the 10 top cities where seniors are working longer, based on the percentage who are employed.

Irving, Texas

Total senior population (65 and older): 23,215

23,215 Employed seniors: 6,805

6,805 Percentage of seniors who are employed: 29.3%

Salt Lake City

Total senior population: 22,529

22,529 Employed seniors: 6,239

6,239 Percentage of seniors who are employed: 27.7%

Plano, Texas

Total senior population: 41,479

41,479 Employed seniors: 11,454

11,454 Percentage of seniors who are employed: 27.6%

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Total senior population: 34,756

34,756 Employed seniors: 9,149

9,149 Percentage of seniors who are employed: 26.3%

Irvine, California

Total senior population: 29,095

29,095 Employed seniors: 7,649

7,649 Percentage of seniors who are employed: 26.3%

Lexington, Kentucky

Total senior population: 48,782

48,782 Employed seniors: 12,301

12,301 Percentage of seniors who are employed: 25.2%

Nashville, Tennessee

Total senior population: 90,849

90,849 Employed seniors: 22,719

22,719 Percentage of seniors who are employed: 25.0%

Austin, Texas

Total senior population: 105,467

105,467 Employed seniors: 26,276

26,276 Percentage of seniors who are employed: 24.9%

Hollywood, Florida

Total senior population: 31,526

31,526 Employed seniors: 7,814

7,814 Percentage of seniors who are employed: 24.8%

Washington, D.C.

Total senior population: 87,354

87,354 Employed seniors: 21,106

21,106 Percentage of seniors who are employed: 24.2%

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Not Ready for Retirement? Here Are 10 Cities Where Seniors Are Working Longer

