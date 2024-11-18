News & Insights

Northwest Gas Expands with SiEnergy Acquisition in Texas

November 18, 2024 — 05:02 pm EST

Northwest Gas ( (NWN) ) has issued an announcement.

Northwest Natural Holding Company is set to acquire SiEnergy Operating, LLC for $273 million, expanding its presence in Texas. The acquisition is expected to close in early 2025, positioning NW Holdings to benefit from SiEnergy’s strong growth in the Texas Triangle, serving 70,000 customers and with significant future contracts. This strategic move aims to bolster NW Holdings’ earnings and growth prospects, leveraging Texas’ dynamic regulatory environment. The transaction is backed by interim financing from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC.

