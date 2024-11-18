Northwest Gas Expands with SiEnergy Acquisition in Texas

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Northwest Gas ( (NWN) ) has issued an announcement.

Northwest Natural Holding Company is set to acquire SiEnergy Operating, LLC for $273 million, expanding its presence in Texas. The acquisition is expected to close in early 2025, positioning NW Holdings to benefit from SiEnergy’s strong growth in the Texas Triangle, serving 70,000 customers and with significant future contracts. This strategic move aims to bolster NW Holdings’ earnings and growth prospects, leveraging Texas’ dynamic regulatory environment. The transaction is backed by interim financing from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC.

See more data about NWN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.