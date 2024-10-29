News & Insights

Stocks

Northwest Gas Adjusts Revenue Increase and Earnings Guidance

October 29, 2024 — 12:59 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Northwest Gas ( (NWN) ) has provided an announcement.

Northwest Natural Gas Company, a subsidiary of Northwest Natural Holding Company, sought a $154.9 million annual revenue increase in their rate case with Oregon’s Public Utility Commission, but after negotiations and stipulations, the increase was adjusted to $93.3 million. This adjustment was influenced by a downward revision in undepreciated line extension costs, leading to a non-cash charge affecting earnings per share. New rates are set to begin on November 1, 2024, with NW Holdings revising its 2024 earnings guidance accordingly.

For a thorough assessment of NWN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NWN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.