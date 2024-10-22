News & Insights

Northstar Launches Calgary Facility Video Series

October 22, 2024 — 08:40 am EDT

Northstar Clean Technologies, Inc. (TSE:ROOF) has released an update.

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. has begun a video series showcasing the construction of its asphalt shingle reprocessing facility in Calgary. The first episode highlights significant progress with the arrival of key equipment and the installation of the building’s concrete slab. This marks a milestone in Northstar’s mission to lead sustainable recovery in asphalt shingle processing.

