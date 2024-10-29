Northstar Gold Launches Private Placement Offering

Northstar Gold (TSE:NSG) has released an update.

Northstar Gold Corp. is launching a non-brokered private placement aiming to raise between $800,000 and $1.2 million CAD, with a portion eligible for flow-through tax benefits. The private placement will be executed in tranches, with the first closing expected to raise approximately $900,000 CAD by November 8, 2024.

