Northstar Gold Launches Private Placement Offering

October 29, 2024 — 10:05 am EDT

Northstar Gold (TSE:NSG) has released an update.

Northstar Gold Corp. is launching a non-brokered private placement aiming to raise between $800,000 and $1.2 million CAD, with a portion eligible for flow-through tax benefits. The private placement will be executed in tranches, with the first closing expected to raise approximately $900,000 CAD by November 8, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

