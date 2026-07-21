Northrop Grumman Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) raised its 2026 sales and earnings outlook after reporting stronger second-quarter bookings, a record backlog and revenue growth across all four of its business segments, while management also addressed cost pressures on two programs that weighed on segment margins.

Chair, CEO and President Kathy Warden said the company is seeing increased demand tied to U.S. defense priorities, international modernization efforts and production-ready systems in areas including missiles, missile defense, autonomous aircraft and national security space.

“We are fully aligned with the U.S. government priorities and see significant opportunity and increased demand for our portfolio,” Warden said on the company’s second-quarter 2026earnings call

Bookings Push Backlog to Record Level

Northrop Grumman reported $20 billion in net awards during the quarter, producing a book-to-bill ratio of 1.84 times. Backlog rose to a record $105 billion, up 17% from a year earlier, according to CFO John Greene.

Warden said the company now expects full-year book-to-bill of at least 1.25 times, citing continued strong bookings and improving government outlays. She said core programs remain well supported in the U.S. base budget request, even as Congress and the administration continue working through fiscal 2027 authorization, appropriations, supplemental defense funding and a reconciliation package focused on military modernization and the defense industrial base.

Northrop Grumman said second-quarter sales increased 5% year over year to $10.9 billion and rose 10% sequentially. Adjusted free cash flow was nearly $1 billion in the quarter, while capital expenditures totaled $302 million as the company continues to expand facilities to support customer demand.

Company Raises 2026 Guidance

Management increased full-year sales guidance to a range of $43.75 billion to $44.25 billion, with a midpoint of $44 billion, representing more than 5% organic growth. Northrop Grumman also raised its mark-to-market adjusted earnings per share outlook by $1.20 to a range of $28.60 to $29.10.

Greene said the higher EPS outlook reflects a combination of higher sales, expected strong second-half margins, tax benefits and ongoing efforts to manage operating costs. Second-quarter diluted EPS was $7.68. Greene said EPS benefited from a lower effective tax rate, including the remeasurement of uncertain tax positions after recent developments with the IRS, as well as a gain tied to the sale of an equity investment.

The company reaffirmed adjusted free cash flow guidance of $3.1 billion to $3.5 billion for 2026 and said it still expects $1.85 billion of capital expenditures this year. Greene said CapEx investments are expected to run around 4.5% of sales in 2027 and 2028 as Northrop Grumman supports the B-21 production ramp.

Segment Results Mixed by Program Adjustments

Aeronautics Systems delivered the strongest segment performance in the quarter, with sales up 13% on higher volumes for B-21, TACAMO and mature production programs. Operating margin increased to 10.3%, which Greene attributed to strong performance across production and sustainment programs. The company raised its full-year Aeronautics sales estimate to about $14 billion and lifted expected margins to the mid-to-high 9% range.

Defense Systems sales increased 5%, or 7% organically, driven by Sentinel and missile defense programs. Operating margin was 7.5%, reflecting a $68 million unfavorable estimate-at-completion adjustment on the Stand-in Attack Weapon, or SiAW, program. Excluding SiAW, Greene said the rest of the Defense Systems portfolio contributed an operating margin rate of 11% in the quarter.

Warden said higher projected SiAW costs were tied to qualification testing and schedule effects from delays in testing on the AARGM-Extended Range program, which she said is related to the company’s broader tactical missile growth strategy. She said Northrop Grumman has added resources and integration lab capacity to help work through the challenges.

Mission Systems sales rose 3%, supported by marine programs, F-35 sensors and restricted airborne radar programs. The segment’s margin rate improved to 15.4%, driven by strong execution and higher net favorable EAC adjustments. Northrop Grumman raised its full-year Mission Systems margin outlook to approximately 15% while maintaining its sales guidance in the high $12 billion range.

Space Systems sales increased 4%, driven by NASA Commercial Resupply Services and missile defense programs. Operating margin was 8.6%, affected by an unfavorable EAC adjustment on the GEM 63XL program tied to increased estimated material costs and quantities. Warden said the company has progressed on the root cause investigation following a first-quarter launch anomaly and has completed a successful static fire test of a redesigned component. Deliveries of redesigned motors are expected to begin by year-end.

Northrop Grumman lowered its full-year Space margin expectation to the low 10% range but maintained its sales outlook of about $11 billion.

Sentinel, B-21 and Missile Programs Remain Key Growth Drivers

Warden highlighted progress on the Sentinel program, including further definitization and authorization that added $7.6 billion to program backlog. She said the company achieved contract incentives during the quarter, completed an acoustic test of the Sentinel missile and has solid rocket motors for the first five flight tests in production. First flight of the integrated missile is expected in 2027.

On the B-21, Warden said Northrop Grumman is working with the Air Force as it analyzes whether to accelerate production into a larger program of record. She said she expects the Air Force to reach a conclusion by year-end.

The company also pointed to opportunities in solid rocket motors. Warden said Northrop Grumman completed qualification activities to become a supplier on PAC-3 and reached a $2 billion framework agreement with the Department of Defense and Lockheed Martin. A PAC-3 solid rocket motor production award is expected later this year.

Warden said Northrop Grumman has 10 multi-year agreements for missile acceleration across its portfolio, representing up to $10 billion of sales opportunity over the next seven years.

International Demand and Space Opportunities Expand

Northrop Grumman reiterated its goal of doubling annual international sales to $10 billion by 2031. Warden cited NATO’s commitment involving Triton autonomous aircraft, Kuwait’s State Department authorization for six IBCS systems and Australia’s selection of Northrop Grumman to establish an in-country solid rocket motor manufacturing facility.

In the Middle East, Warden said missile defense remains a priority and noted letters of request from the United Arab Emirates and Qatar for IBCS, along with discussions with other countries in the region. She also said the foreign military sales process has improved, with cases being approved at a faster rate than in prior years.

Management also emphasized national security space as a growing priority. Warden said Northrop Grumman’s national security space backlog exceeds $16 billion and that the business is projected to grow high single digits this year, generating more than $7 billion in sales and accounting for over 15% of company revenue.

The company also discussed its Mission Robotic Vehicle, a commercial robotic spacecraft designed to service satellites in geosynchronous orbit and install life-extension systems. Warden said the first MRV was scheduled to launch later that day, weather permitting, and is expected to become operational in 2027 after reaching orbit and completing testing.

Warden closed the call by saying Northrop Grumman remains confident in improved second-half margin performance and is focused on resolving the SiAW and GEM 63XL program issues while maintaining strong execution across the broader portfolio.

About Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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