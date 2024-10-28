News & Insights

Northrop Grumman price target raised to $605 from $592 at Morgan Stanley

October 28, 2024 — 06:57 am EDT

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Northrop Grumman (NOC) to $605 from $592 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Post a Q3 earnings beat, Northrop raised its 2024 EPS guidance by about 75c, driven by a mix of improved margin expectations and more favorable non-operating items, notes the analyst, who believes strong international demand should drive margin expansion.

NOC

