Northrop Grumman price target raised to $605 from $592 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Northrop Grumman (NOC) to $605 from $592 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Post a Q3 earnings beat, Northrop raised its 2024 EPS guidance by about 75c, driven by a mix of improved margin expectations and more favorable non-operating items, notes the analyst, who believes strong international demand should drive margin expansion.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on NOC:
- Northrop Grumman price target raised to $540 from $500 at RBC Capital
- Northrop Grumman price target raised to $565 from $509 at Wells Fargo
- Northrop Grumman price target raised to $625 from $560 at Susquehanna
- Northrop Grumman price target raised to $643 from $614 at UBS
- Northrop Grumman says company backlog ‘large, well-diversified’
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.