Northrop Grumman awarded $540.92M in Missile Defense Agency contract options

Northrop Grumman (NOC) was awarded five, one-year, firm-fixed-price options under the active R&D Prototype Other Transaction Authority, or OTA, agreement with a value of $540.92M. This is an increase in dollar value of the current agreement from $291.86M to $832.78M. The R&D OTA agreement was competitively awarded through The Missile Defense Agency’s, or MDA, authority under 10 U.S. Code4022. This effort is in accordance with MDA Press Release: 24-NEWS-0009 for Northrop Grumman to continue performance under their existing OTA agreement. Under this award, the performer will further develop and define its Glide Phase Interceptor design concept. The work will be performed in Chandler, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of November 2029. FY25 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $24.64M are being obligated at the time of award. MDA is the contracting activity.

