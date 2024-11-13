News & Insights

Northland Power Faces Challenges but Stays Optimistic

November 13, 2024 — 07:10 pm EST

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) has released an update.

Northland Power reported lower financial results for Q3 2024 due to decreased offshore wind production and reduced revenue from its Spanish portfolio. However, the company remains optimistic about meeting its full-year guidance thanks to strong performance earlier in the year and progress on key construction projects in Taiwan, Poland, and Canada.

