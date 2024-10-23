Northern Trust reports Q3 EPS $2.22, consensus $1.74

Reports Q3 revenue $1.98B, consensus $1.88B. Reports Q3 book value per share $59.85. Reports Q3 CET1 capital ratio 12.6%. The company said, “Northern Trust’s (NTRS) third quarter results reflect continued momentum across our businesses. Trust fees increased 8% and net interest income grew 21%, both as compared to the prior-year quarter. Excluding notables, earnings per share grew 32% and we returned more than $450 million to shareholders. Importantly, we generated positive trust fee and total operating leverage while continuing to make significant investments in our businesses and infrastructure.”

