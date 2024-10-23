News & Insights

Stocks

Northern Trust reports Q3 EPS $2.22, consensus $1.74

October 23, 2024 — 08:20 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $1.98B, consensus $1.88B. Reports Q3 book value per share $59.85. Reports Q3 CET1 capital ratio 12.6%. The company said, “Northern Trust’s (NTRS) third quarter results reflect continued momentum across our businesses. Trust fees increased 8% and net interest income grew 21%, both as compared to the prior-year quarter. Excluding notables, earnings per share grew 32% and we returned more than $450 million to shareholders. Importantly, we generated positive trust fee and total operating leverage while continuing to make significant investments in our businesses and infrastructure.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NTRS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NTRS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.