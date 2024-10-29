Northern Superior’s Promising Drilling Results at Philibert

Northern Superior Resources (TSE:SUP) has released an update.

Northern Superior Resources has reported promising results from its expansion drilling at the Philibert gold property, revealing high-grade gold intersections that suggest significant resource growth potential. The results include noteworthy mineralized sections, reinforcing Philibert’s importance in the Chibougamau Gold District. The drilling campaign is part of a strategic effort to expand Northern Superior’s resource base and strengthen its asset portfolio.

