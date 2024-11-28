Northern Superior Resources Updates on AGM and Incentives

Northern Superior Resources (TSE:SUP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Northern Superior Resources has posted materials for its upcoming Annual General Meeting online due to a postal strike, ensuring shareholders can access them conveniently. The company has also granted Deferred Share Units to directors under its Equity Incentive Plan, highlighting its ongoing corporate development. Shareholders are encouraged to access voting information and financial documents through provided online platforms.

For further insights into TSE:SUP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.