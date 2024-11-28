News & Insights

Stocks

Northern Superior Resources Updates on AGM and Incentives

November 28, 2024 — 09:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Northern Superior Resources (TSE:SUP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Northern Superior Resources has posted materials for its upcoming Annual General Meeting online due to a postal strike, ensuring shareholders can access them conveniently. The company has also granted Deferred Share Units to directors under its Equity Incentive Plan, highlighting its ongoing corporate development. Shareholders are encouraged to access voting information and financial documents through provided online platforms.

For further insights into TSE:SUP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.