Northern Star to Acquire De Grey, Boosting Gold Portfolio

Northern Star Resources Ltd (AU:NST) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Northern Star Resources is set to acquire De Grey Mining in a deal valued at approximately A$5 billion, enhancing its portfolio with the Hemi gold project in Western Australia. This acquisition, which offers De Grey shareholders a 37.1% premium on their shares, aligns with Northern Star’s strategy to boost production and shareholder returns. The combined entity will capitalize on Northern Star’s mining expertise and aims to become a top global gold producer, with significant production increases anticipated by FY29.

For further insights into AU:NST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.