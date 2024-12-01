Northern Star to Acquire De Grey, Boosting Gold Portfolio

Northern Star Resources Ltd (AU:NST) has released an update.
Northern Star Resources is set to acquire De Grey Mining in a deal valued at approximately A$5 billion, enhancing its portfolio with the Hemi gold project in Western Australia. This acquisition, which offers De Grey shareholders a 37.1% premium on their shares, aligns with Northern Star’s strategy to boost production and shareholder returns. The combined entity will capitalize on Northern Star’s mining expertise and aims to become a top global gold producer, with significant production increases anticipated by FY29.
