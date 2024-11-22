News & Insights

Northern Shield Resources Closes First Tranche of Financing

November 22, 2024 — 05:09 pm EST

Northern Shield Resources (TSE:NRN) has released an update.

Northern Shield Resources has successfully closed the first tranche of a private placement, raising $250,000 through the sale of 5 million flow-through units. The funds are earmarked for exploration expenses at the Root & Cellar Property, including a planned diamond drill program. The company anticipates closing additional tranches by the year’s end.

