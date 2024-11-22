Northern Shield Resources Closes First Tranche of Financing

Northern Shield Resources (TSE:NRN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Northern Shield Resources has successfully closed the first tranche of a private placement, raising $250,000 through the sale of 5 million flow-through units. The funds are earmarked for exploration expenses at the Root & Cellar Property, including a planned diamond drill program. The company anticipates closing additional tranches by the year’s end.

For further insights into TSE:NRN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.