Northern Shield Resources Closes First Tranche of Financing

Northern Shield Resources (TSE:NRN) has released an update.
Northern Shield Resources has successfully closed the first tranche of a private placement, raising $250,000 through the sale of 5 million flow-through units. The funds are earmarked for exploration expenses at the Root & Cellar Property, including a planned diamond drill program. The company anticipates closing additional tranches by the year’s end.
