Northern Shield Extends Warrant Expiry by One Year

Northern Shield Resources (TSE:NRN) has released an update.

Northern Shield Resources Inc. plans to extend the expiry date of over 6.6 million share purchase warrants by one year, moving it to November 2025. This extension is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange and involves a related party transaction. The company emphasizes its commitment to leveraging high-quality exploration programs.

