Northern Oil (NOG), Vital Energy to Buy Point Energy Assets

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. NOG has announced a definitive agreement to acquire a 20% stake in the Point Assets in the Delaware Basin. This acquisition is in partnership with Vital Energy, Inc. VTLE, an oil and gas exploration and production company based in Tulsa, OK, which will purchase the remaining 80% stake. The total transaction value is $1.1 billion, with Vital Energy contributing approximately $820 million and Northern Oil and Gas providing $220 million.

Overview of the Acquired Assets

Location and Scope: The acquired assets are primarily located in Ward County, TX. These include around 4,000 net leasehold and mineral acres, 26.4 net producing wells, 1.6 net wells-in-process and about 12.1 low-breakeven net undeveloped locations.

Production and Revenue Projections: Recent production from these assets was more than 4,500 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day (2-stream, more than 75% oil). NOG anticipates average production of more than 3,250 boe per day (2-stream, more than 75% oil) in the fourth quarter of 2024. This transaction also entails approximately $11.3 million in capital expenditures for NOG.

On the other hand, the assets that VTLE will acquire cover around 16,300 net acres and have already produced about 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day as of April. However, Vital expects to slow development and reduce production to roughly half of that level in the next quarter after the deal closes. This strategic decision aims to optimize long-term value and manage resources efficiently.

Strategic Importance of the Acquisition

Market Position and Growth: The U.S. energy producers have been actively acquiring assets to capitalize on higher commodity prices and secure prime drilling sites. This acquisition allows NOG and VTLE to boost the companies’ positions in the Delaware Basin, a region known for its rich oil and gas reserves.

Operational Efficiency: After closing the deal, VTLE will operate the assets, with NOG participating in development through cooperation and joint operating agreements. This partnership aims to enhance operational efficiency and leverage VTLE's expertise in managing large-scale energy projects.

Financial Implications

Transaction Breakdown: VTLE's acquisition of the 80% stake is valued at approximately $820 million, while NOG's 20% interest costs $220 million. NOG has placed a $22 million deposit in escrow prior to closing. The effective date for the transaction is Apr 1, 2024, with the deal expected to close in the late third quarter of 2024.

Future Outlook

Long-Term Strategy: This acquisition aligns with NOG's long-term strategy to invest in high-quality, low-breakeven assets. By partnering with VTLE, NOG aims to benefit from the operational synergies and technological advancements that Vital brings to the table.

Industry Trends: The oil and gas industry is currently undergoing a trend of consolidation as companies look to expand the asset portfolios and achieve competitive production costs. This acquisition positions NOG and VTLE favorably within this competitive landscape, ensuring sustained growth and profitability.

Conclusion

NOG's acquisition of a stake in the Delaware Basin assets, in partnership with VTLE, represents a significant strategic move in the U.S. energy sector. The transaction not only strengthens NOG's asset base but also leverages VTLE's operational expertise, setting the stage for growth and efficiency in the highly competitive oil and gas market.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, NOG and VTLE carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each.

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Sunoco LP SUN and SM Energy Company SM, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Sunoco is valued at $5.53 billion. It is a major wholesale motor fuel distributor in the United States, distributing more than 10 fuel brands through long-term contracts with 10,000 plus convenience stores, ensuring consistent cash flow.

SUN’s extensive distribution network across 40 states provides a robust and reliable source of income and the Brownsville terminal expansion should add to its revenue diversification.

Denver, CO-based SM Energy is valued at $5.28 billion. The company currently pays a dividend of 72 cents per share, or 1.57%, on an annual basis.

SM, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, gas and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sunoco LP (SUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SM Energy Company (SM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vital Energy, Inc. (VTLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.