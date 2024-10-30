Northern Minerals Sees Cash Flow Boost from Equity Proceeds

Northern Minerals Limited (AU:NTU) has released an update.

Northern Minerals Limited reported a significant boost in its cash flow for the quarter ending September 2024, primarily driven by proceeds from equity securities, resulting in a net cash inflow of over $16 million from financing activities. Despite this positive influx, the company experienced cash outflows in operating and investing activities, highlighting ongoing investments and operational expenses. Investors interested in the company may find these financial dynamics crucial as Northern Minerals navigates its fiscal landscape.

