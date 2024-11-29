Northern Minerals Reports AGM Outcomes and Future Plans

Northern Minerals Limited (AU:NTU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Northern Minerals Limited announced the results of its Annual General Meeting, highlighting that while some resolutions were passed, others, including a Spill Resolution, were not. Despite a ‘second strike’ on its Remuneration Report, the company is moving forward with plans to develop its Browns Range Project, a significant source of dysprosium and terbium in Australia. This project aims to provide a reliable alternative to Chinese sources, positioning Northern Minerals as a key player in the rare earths market.

For further insights into AU:NTU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.