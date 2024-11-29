News & Insights

Northern Minerals Reports AGM Outcomes and Future Plans

November 29, 2024 — 12:57 am EST

Northern Minerals Limited (AU:NTU) has released an update.

Northern Minerals Limited announced the results of its Annual General Meeting, highlighting that while some resolutions were passed, others, including a Spill Resolution, were not. Despite a ‘second strike’ on its Remuneration Report, the company is moving forward with plans to develop its Browns Range Project, a significant source of dysprosium and terbium in Australia. This project aims to provide a reliable alternative to Chinese sources, positioning Northern Minerals as a key player in the rare earths market.

