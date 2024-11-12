News & Insights

Northern Minerals Raises Funds for Rare Earth Project

November 12, 2024 — 08:48 pm EST

Northern Minerals Limited (AU:NTU) has released an update.

Northern Minerals Limited has successfully raised $19.63 million through the issuance of over 1 billion new shares as part of its two-tranche placement to investors, aimed at generating a total of $43 million. The funds will support the development of the Browns Range Heavy Rare Earth Project, which focuses on producing essential elements like dysprosium and terbium. These elements are crucial for clean energy and high-tech applications, positioning Northern Minerals as a key player in providing alternatives to Chinese-sourced materials.

