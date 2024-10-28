Northern Minerals Highlights 2024 Achievements and Indigenous Engagement

Northern Minerals Limited (AU:NTU) has released an update.

Northern Minerals Limited has released its annual report, detailing the company’s financial results and operational performance for the year ending June 30, 2024. The report covers activities related to their flagship Browns Range Heavy Rare Earths Project, underscoring the company’s commitment to building strong relationships with Indigenous communities. Investors interested in the rare earths sector may find this report particularly insightful.

