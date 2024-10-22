Northern Minerals Completes Share Purchase Plan

Northern Minerals Limited (AU:NTU) has released an update.

Northern Minerals Limited has successfully completed its Share Purchase Plan, raising $3.85 million through the issuance of over 202 million shares at $0.019 each. This, along with a $43 million placement, will fund ongoing operations and support the Browns Range Heavy Rare Earth Project’s advancement. The company aims to position itself as a significant alternative source for dysprosium and terbium, essential elements in high-tech applications.

For further insights into AU:NTU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.