Northern Minerals Completes Share Purchase Plan

October 22, 2024 — 09:57 pm EDT

Northern Minerals Limited (AU:NTU) has released an update.

Northern Minerals Limited has successfully completed its Share Purchase Plan, raising $3.85 million through the issuance of over 202 million shares at $0.019 each. This, along with a $43 million placement, will fund ongoing operations and support the Browns Range Heavy Rare Earth Project’s advancement. The company aims to position itself as a significant alternative source for dysprosium and terbium, essential elements in high-tech applications.

