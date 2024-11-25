News & Insights

Northern Minerals Advances Rare Earth Project with New Share Issue

November 25, 2024 — 04:24 am EST

Northern Minerals Limited (AU:NTU) has released an update.

Northern Minerals Limited has successfully issued over 201 million new shares, raising $3.82 million as part of its ongoing $43 million placement to investors. This strategic move aims to support its Browns Range Project, which focuses on producing critical rare earth elements like dysprosium and terbium. The project is set to provide an alternative source for these elements, crucial for high-tech and clean energy applications.

