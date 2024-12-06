News & Insights

Northern Lion Gold Adjusts for Postal Strike

December 06, 2024 — 06:32 pm EST

Northern Lion Gold (TSE:NL) has released an update.

Northern Lion Gold Corp. is adapting to a nationwide postal strike in Canada by holding its annual general meeting via telephone conference and utilizing an exemption to avoid mailing proxy-related materials. Shareholders are encouraged to access meeting materials online or contact the company’s transfer agent for assistance. Key resolutions include setting the number of directors, electing directors, appointing auditors, and approving the company’s stock option plan.

