Northern Lights Refocuses on Horetzky and Grants Options

November 05, 2024 — 09:39 am EST

Northern Lights Resources (TSE:NLR) has released an update.

Northern Lights Resources Corp. has strengthened its focus on the Horetzky Copper Project in British Columbia by issuing shares and completing cash payments under an option agreement. Additionally, the company has granted stock options to its team and plans to continue exploration of its Secret Pass Gold Project in Arizona.

