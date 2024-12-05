Northern Lights Partners with C3 for Horetzky Project

Northern Lights Resources (TSE:NLR) has released an update.

Northern Lights Resources has partnered with C3 Alliance to enhance its engagement with First Nations and support the permitting process for the Horetzky Project in British Columbia. This collaboration aims to ensure successful community relations and prepare for future exploration work. The initiative underscores Northern Lights’ commitment to building respectful relationships with Indigenous communities.

