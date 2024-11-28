Northern Graphite Sees Record Sales and Expansion

Northern Graphite (TSE:NGC) has released an update.

Northern Graphite has reported record sales volume for the third quarter of 2024, driven by increased production at their Lac des Iles mine. The company is also making strides in expanding operations with new drilling programs and a joint venture to develop battery anode materials for electric vehicles.

