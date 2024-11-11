Northcoast upgrades Winnebago to Buy with interest rates declining

As previously reported, Northcoast upgraded Winnebago (WGO) to Buy from Neutral with a $75 price target The shares are up 4% to $63.65 in morning trading. The firm believes exposure to the recreational vehicle industry in a declining interest rate environment makes sense. In addition, Winnebago’s Grand Design product line, after some revamping and product introductions on the low-end, could resonate well with the consumer, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

