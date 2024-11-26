North Stawell Minerals’ Exploration Updates in Stawell Corridor

North Stawell Minerals, Ltd. (AU:NSM) has released an update.
North Stawell Minerals, Ltd. highlights its exploration efforts in the Stawell Corridor, with competent person Bill Reid affirming the accuracy of reported exploration targets and results. The company emphasizes that past performance isn’t a guarantee of future outcomes, reflecting the inherent uncertainties in mining ventures.
