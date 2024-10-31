North Stawell Minerals Boosts Exploration and Leadership

North Stawell Minerals, Ltd. (AU:NSM) has released an update.

North Stawell Minerals has successfully raised $1.3 million to support exploration initiatives and working capital, while also appointing Campbell Olsen as interim CEO. The company is advancing exploration at its Wildwood and Darlington-Caledonia projects, leveraging partnerships with CSIRO to enhance their geological data analysis. Investors are supported through tax credits, reflecting the company’s commitment to shareholder value amid challenging market conditions.

