North Mining Shares Co. Secures Vital Licence Renewal

North Mining Shares Co., Ltd. (HK:0433) has released an update.
North Mining Shares Co., Ltd. has successfully renewed its Safety Production Licence, allowing the company to resume full operations at its molybdenum mine. This renewal, granted by the Shaanxi Provincial Emergency Management Department, is crucial for the company’s mining activities and is valid until October 2027. The news marks a positive development for investors monitoring the company’s operational capabilities.
