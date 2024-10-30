News & Insights

North Arrow Secures Funding for Botswana Gold Project

October 30, 2024 — 04:09 pm EDT

North Arrow Minerals (TSE:NAR) has released an update.

North Arrow Minerals has successfully closed a $2.2 million financing deal, enabling the company to advance its exploration of the Kraaipan Gold Project in Botswana. The company plans to explore the underexplored northern extension of the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt, aiming to discover gold mineralization in a promising mining region.

