North Arrow Secures Funding for Botswana Gold Project

North Arrow Minerals has successfully closed a $2.2 million financing deal, enabling the company to advance its exploration of the Kraaipan Gold Project in Botswana. The company plans to explore the underexplored northern extension of the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt, aiming to discover gold mineralization in a promising mining region.

