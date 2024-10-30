North American Construction Group Reports Record Revenue

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) has released an update.

North American Construction Group Ltd. reported a record third-quarter revenue of $367.2 million, driven by strong performance in their Australian operations and increased equipment utilization. The company also announced a 20% increase in their quarterly dividend, reflecting confidence in their growth trajectory. Their strategic expansion efforts, including a new five-year contract in Queensland, position them for a promising 2025.

