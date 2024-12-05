North American Construction Group Lands Major Contract

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
North American Construction Group Ltd. has secured a significant extended services contract in the Canadian oil sands region, valued at $500 million and set to extend through January 2029. This contract is a major boost to NACG’s backlog, projecting combined revenue between $1.4 billion and $1.6 billion for 2025. The agreement is expected to enhance their operational capabilities and support sustainable growth in the region.
For further insights into TSE:NOA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on Coinbase Stock
- New “Anti-Woke” ETF Targets Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)
- Ford (NYSE:F) Plans New EV Plant
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.