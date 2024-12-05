North American Construction Group Lands Major Contract

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) has released an update.

North American Construction Group Ltd. has secured a significant extended services contract in the Canadian oil sands region, valued at $500 million and set to extend through January 2029. This contract is a major boost to NACG’s backlog, projecting combined revenue between $1.4 billion and $1.6 billion for 2025. The agreement is expected to enhance their operational capabilities and support sustainable growth in the region.

