Norsk Titanium Secures Financial Backing for Growth

Norsk Titanium AS (DE:84F) has released an update.

Norsk Titanium AS is progressing with a financial strategy to raise significant capital through the exercise of outstanding warrants, potentially securing up to NOK 145 million. The funds will support the company’s operations and its transition to long-term production contracts in commercial aerospace, industrial, and defense sectors. Global Portfolio Investments has committed to a substantial portion of this exercise, ensuring robust financial backing for Norsk Titanium’s ambitious growth plans.

