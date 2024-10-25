Norsk Titanium to Announce Q3 Financial Update

Norsk Titanium AS (DE:84F) has released an update.

Norsk Titanium AS is set to unveil its third-quarter operational and financial update on October 30, 2024, accompanied by a webcast presentation and Q&A session for investors and stakeholders. The company, a pioneer in metal 3D printing with its Rapid Plasma Deposition technology, continues to lead in sustainable manufacturing, offering significant cost and resource efficiencies. With a strong presence in aerospace and defense sectors, Norsk Titanium remains a key player in the evolving metal manufacturing landscape.

