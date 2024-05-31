Norsk Renewables Unveils 2023 Annual Achievements

Norsk Solar AS (DE:62L) has released an update.

Norsk Renewables has released its Annual Report for 2023, highlighting a year filled with achievements across various markets, including Brazil, South Africa, Vietnam, Ukraine, and Pakistan. The report covers the company’s corporate strategy, vision, financial partnerships, and sustainability efforts. It also presents the financial statements for both the group and the parent company, as well as the auditor’s report.

For further insights into DE:62L stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.