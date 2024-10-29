News & Insights

Norsk Hydro Asa’s Strong Q3 Driven by Aluminium Prices

October 29, 2024 — 03:04 pm EDT

Norsk Hydro Asa (GB:0Q11) has released an update.

Norsk Hydro Asa reported a strong financial performance in Q3 2024, with an adjusted EBITDA of NOK 7,367 million, driven by increased aluminium and alumina prices. Despite challenges in the downstream market, the company is enhancing its Extrusions segment’s efficiency and productivity through investments. The partnership with Mercedes-Benz and renewable energy projects underscore Hydro’s commitment to sustainability.

