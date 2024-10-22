Norsemont Mining Secures $3M in Convertible Debentures

Norsemont Capital (TSE:NOM) has released an update.

Norsemont Mining Inc. has successfully closed a $3 million private placement of convertible debentures with strategic investors, offering an 8% annual interest rate. These debentures can be converted into company shares and warrants, providing flexibility and potential future value to investors. The funds raised will be used for corporate obligations and advancing the Choquelimpie project.

