News & Insights

Stocks

Norsemont Mining Secures $3M in Convertible Debentures

October 22, 2024 — 08:11 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Norsemont Capital (TSE:NOM) has released an update.

Norsemont Mining Inc. has successfully closed a $3 million private placement of convertible debentures with strategic investors, offering an 8% annual interest rate. These debentures can be converted into company shares and warrants, providing flexibility and potential future value to investors. The funds raised will be used for corporate obligations and advancing the Choquelimpie project.

For further insights into TSE:NOM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.