Norseman Capital’s Fitzroy Reports Promising Chile Finds

Norseman Capital’s Fitzroy Minerals has reported promising exploration updates from its projects in Chile, with high-grade rock samples indicating significant gold, copper, and silver mineralization. Ongoing geophysical surveys and preparations for drilling are paving the way for potential discoveries at Polimet and Caballos projects. The company is rapidly advancing towards a Phase 1 diamond drilling program to further explore these rich mineral environments.

