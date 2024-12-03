Noronex Reports Promising Drilling Results at Fiesta

Noronex Ltd. (AU:NRX) has released an update.

Noronex Ltd. has reported promising results from its initial drilling at the Fiesta Copper Project in Namibia, revealing significant copper and silver mineralisation. The drilling, which is part of a 5,000m program funded by South32 Limited, aims to explore new mineralisation zones, with the potential to discover a large-scale copper deposit. Following the completion of this phase, the drill rig will move to the Damara Project for further exploration.

