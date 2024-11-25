Noronex Launches Drilling at Promising Damara Targets

Noronex Ltd. (AU:NRX) has released an update.

Noronex Limited is set to embark on an exciting drilling program at the Damara Copper Project in Namibia, following a gravity survey that identified promising new targets. These targets, located in an undrilled region of the Kalahari Copper Belt, show potential similarities with major copper deposits in the Central African Copper Belt. This exploration, backed by South32 Limited, could uncover significant new copper resources.

