News & Insights

Stocks

Noronex Launches Drilling at Promising Damara Targets

November 25, 2024 — 06:54 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Noronex Ltd. (AU:NRX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Noronex Limited is set to embark on an exciting drilling program at the Damara Copper Project in Namibia, following a gravity survey that identified promising new targets. These targets, located in an undrilled region of the Kalahari Copper Belt, show potential similarities with major copper deposits in the Central African Copper Belt. This exploration, backed by South32 Limited, could uncover significant new copper resources.

For further insights into AU:NRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.