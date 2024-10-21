News & Insights

Norges Bank Boosts Stake in St. James’s Place

October 21, 2024 — 10:14 am EDT

St. James’s Place (GB:STJ) has released an update.

Norges Bank has increased its stake in St. James’s Place PLC, raising its voting rights to 4.19% from a previous 3.54%. This acquisition positions Norges Bank as a significant shareholder, potentially influencing the strategic direction of St. James’s Place. The move reflects ongoing interest and investment in the financial services sector.

