Norges Bank Boosts Stake in St. James’s Place

Norges Bank has increased its stake in St. James’s Place PLC, raising its voting rights to 4.19% from a previous 3.54%. This acquisition positions Norges Bank as a significant shareholder, potentially influencing the strategic direction of St. James’s Place. The move reflects ongoing interest and investment in the financial services sector.

