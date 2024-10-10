Norfolk Southern Poised Well on Dividends Amid Freight Woes

Norfolk Southern’s NSC proactive cost-cutting initiatives are boosting the company’s operational efficiency. However, NSC is grappling with economic uncertainties, weak freight demand and lackluster liquidity.

Factors Favoring NSC

NSC strengthens its operations with robust cost-cutting initiatives, resulting in significant savings and improved efficiency. By strategically moving more than 320 locomotives into storage or offline, the company reduced fuel consumption, maintenance expenses and overtime costs by approximately 20% in the second quarter of 2024, enhancing reliability and efficiency.

The restructured operating plan removed 7,000 cars from active service, eliminating $150 million in annual service recovery costs and boosting Norfolk Southern's financial health, impacting the bottom line for investors. NSC’s commitment to rewarding its shareholders through dividends and buybacks is encouraging. In the second quarter of 2024, NSC paid out a quarterly dividend of $1.35 per share to its shareholders, marking it to be its 167th consecutive quarterly dividend since 1982.

Some other dividend-paying stocks in the Zacks Transportation - Rail industry are Union Pacific UNP and Canadian National Railway CNI.

Dividend stocks generally belong to mature companies that are less susceptible to significant market swings and act as a hedge against uncertainty-induced stock market volatility as is the case currently. They offer downside protection with their consistent increase in payouts. These companies have strong fundamentals like a sustainable business model, a long track of profitability, rising cash flows and a strong balance sheet.

NSC: Key Risks to Watch

Norfolk Southern is grappling with headwinds like continued economic uncertainties and weak freight demand. High inflation is adversely impacting the company’s financial stability.

In the second quarter of 2024, NSC reported a current ratio (a measure of liquidity) of 0.63, indicating potential challenges in meeting its short-term obligations. A current ratio of less than 1 suggests that the company may struggle with liquidity.

The Ohio incident on Feb. 3, 2023 continues to impact Norfolk Southern’s prospects. In the first half of 2024, the company reported $527 million in expenses related to the incident. Although insurance recoveries have offered some relief, Norfolk Southern still faces substantial costs associated with this event.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.