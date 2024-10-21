News & Insights

Norfolk Metals Optimizes Roger River Exploration Strategy

October 21, 2024 — 08:59 pm EDT

Norfolk Metals Ltd. (AU:NFL) has released an update.

Norfolk Metals Ltd has streamlined its land holdings at the Roger River Project in Tasmania, focusing on areas with high exploration potential while reducing future expenditure commitments. The company plans to continue exploration in 2025, targeting gold and copper opportunities after rationalizing their exploration licenses. This strategic move aims to optimize resources and enhance the project’s prospectivity, potentially offering valuable insights for investors.

