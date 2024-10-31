Norfolk Metals Optimizes Projects and Seeks New Opportunities

Norfolk Metals Ltd. (AU:NFL) has released an update.

Norfolk Metals Ltd. has rationalized its land holdings at the Roger River Project in Tasmania and continues to prepare for further exploration at the Orroroo Uranium Project in South Australia. The company is in a strong financial position with $2.86 million in cash and is actively seeking investment and acquisition opportunities. Norfolk is also progressing its occupational health and safety (OHS) and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) frameworks.

