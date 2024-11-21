News & Insights

Stocks

Norfolk Enchants Takes Major Stake in Soco Corp

November 21, 2024 — 05:49 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Soco Corporation Ltd (AU:SOC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Norfolk Enchants Pty Ltd has become a substantial holder in Soco Corporation Limited, acquiring a 19.99% voting power with 27,775,000 ordinary shares. This significant stake was obtained at a cash consideration of $2,132,000, highlighting a noteworthy investment in the company. Such movements can attract the attention of investors looking for dynamic changes in shareholder structures.

For further insights into AU:SOC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.