Norfolk Enchants Takes Major Stake in Soco Corp

Soco Corporation Ltd (AU:SOC) has released an update.
Norfolk Enchants Pty Ltd has become a substantial holder in Soco Corporation Limited, acquiring a 19.99% voting power with 27,775,000 ordinary shares. This significant stake was obtained at a cash consideration of $2,132,000, highlighting a noteworthy investment in the company. Such movements can attract the attention of investors looking for dynamic changes in shareholder structures.
