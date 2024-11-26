News & Insights

Nordstrom Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Performance

November 26, 2024 — 05:00 pm EST

Nordstrom, Inc. reported a positive third quarter in 2024, with net earnings of $46 million and a 4.6% increase in net sales compared to the previous year. Key highlights included a strong performance from Nordstrom Rack and significant growth in women’s apparel and shoes. The company’s strategic efforts seem to be resonating with customers, positioning them well for the holiday season. Digital sales also rose by 6.4%, reflecting an effective integration of online and physical retail strategies.

