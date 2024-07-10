Nordstrom (JWN) to Open New Rack Store in Coral Springs, Florida

Nordstrom, Inc. JWN has announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Coral Springs, FL, in fall 2025. This new store will enhance the company's presence in the Miami market and provide the Coral Springs community with a wide range of high-quality brands at affordable prices.



The new store in Coral Springs will feature a 31,000-square-foot space situated in Pine Ridge Square, a popular shopping center that includes The Fresh Market and Ulta. Pine Ridge Square, owned and managed by Regency Centers, is ideally located at University Drive and Wiles Road. The addition of Nordstrom Rack to this vibrant shopping center is expected to be well-received by the local community, thus enhancing the shopping experience in the area.



The Coral Springs location will offer a variety of convenient services designed to provide a seamless shopping experience. Customers will be able to pick up online orders from both Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, making it easy to shop from home and collect purchases at the store. Additionally, the store will feature straightforward return processes, ensuring that customers can easily return items. These services aim to integrate the online and in-store shopping experiences, offering greater flexibility and convenience to shoppers.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Nordstrom Rack's Strategic Role

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and plays a critical role in the company's Closer to You strategy. This strategy focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms. Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on trending apparel, accessories, beauty products, home0020decor and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores.



Nordstrom Rack stores are strategically designed to attract a diverse range of customers, offering them high-quality, fashionable items at significant discounts. By providing a wide array of products from leading brands, Nordstrom Rack aims to cater to the needs of budget-conscious shoppers without compromising on style or quality.

Looking Ahead

The new Coral Springs store is part of Nordstrom's broader expansion strategy in Florida. In addition to the Coral Springs location, the company will also be opening another store in Fort Myers this fall. These new locations will expand its physical footprint and economic impact in Florida. Currently, the company operates six Nordstrom stores and 18 Nordstrom Rack stores in Florida, generating approximately 3,000 jobs statewide.



The expansion into Coral Springs and Fort Myers demonstrates Nordstrom's commitment to growing its presence in key markets and contributing to local economies. The addition of these new stores is expected to create job opportunities and stimulate economic activity in the surrounding areas.

Wrapping Up

Nordstrom Rack's focus on customer satisfaction and convenient services ensures that shoppers have access to top brands at affordable prices, making it a valuable addition to the Coral Springs community. The integration of online and in-store shopping experiences reflects Nordstrom's dedication to meeting the evolving needs of today's consumers, providing them with a versatile and enjoyable shopping experience.



The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has gained 11.2% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 5.4% growth.

Key Picks

A few better-ranked stocks in the retail space are The Gap, Inc. GPS, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF and Canada Goose GOOS.



Gap is a premier international specialty retailer offering a diverse range of clothing, accessories and personal care products. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gap’s fiscal 2024 earnings and sales indicates growth of 21.7% and 0.2%, respectively, from the fiscal 2023 reported figures. GPS has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 202.7%.



Abercrombie is a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel. It sports a Zacks Rank of 1, at present. ANF delivered a 28.9% earnings surprise in the last reported quarter.



The consensus estimate for Abercrombie’s fiscal 2024 earnings and sales indicates growth of 47.3% and 10.4%, respectively, from the fiscal 2023 reported levels. ANF has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 210.3%.



Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. It currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Canada Goose’s fiscal 2025 earnings indicates growth of 13.7% from the year-ago actuals. GOOS has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 70.9%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.