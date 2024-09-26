Nordstrom to Expand Footprint: New Rack Store Coming Up in Holbrook

As part of its store expansion initiative, Nordstrom, Inc. JWN unveiled plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Holbrook, NY, in fall 2025. This new store will bolster the company's presence in the New York market, attracting new customers through its wide range of high-quality brands at affordable prices.



The new store, covering a 27,000-square-foot area, will be located at The Shops at SunVet, a famous shopping center that houses retailers like Whole Foods Market and Starbucks. The Shops at SunVet, located at the intersection of Sunrise Highway and Veterans Memorial Highway, are owned and managed by Regency Centers.



The Holbrook store will offer many convenient services designed to provide a seamless shopping experience. Customers will be able to shop from Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, with the option to pick up their purchases in-store. The store will also offer easy return processes, ensuring hassle-free returns. These services are designed to integrate online and in-store experiences, providing shoppers with greater flexibility and convenience.



The expansion into Holbrook demonstrates Nordstrom's commitment to growing its presence in key markets and contributing to local economies. This new store is expected to create job opportunities and stimulate economic activity in the surrounding areas. Currently, Nordstrom operates five Nordstrom stores and 11 Nordstrom Rack stores across New York, contributing to the state's economy by generating more than 2,000 jobs.



Nordstrom stock, which currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has gained 15.6% in the past six months against the industry’s decline of 5.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What Makes Nordstrom Rack Unique?

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom and plays a critical role in the company's Closer to You strategy. This strategy focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms. Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70% off on trending apparel, accessories, beauty products, home decor and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores.



Nordstrom Rack stores are designed to attract a diverse customer base, offering them high-quality, fashionable items at significant discounts. By providing a wide array of products from leading brands, Nordstrom Rack aims to cater to the needs of budget-conscious shoppers without compromising on style or quality.

Looking Ahead

Nordstrom has been making efforts to drive efficiency and improve customer experience via faster order fulfillment. Also, increased focus on Nordstrom Rack bodes well. The company continues focusing on introducing more premium brands at Rack, better assortment and increased brand awareness. It has introduced five Rack stores in the reported quarter, bringing its year-to-date total to 11. Going ahead, it intends to roll out to more markets. Management intends to open 12 more Rack stores this year before the holiday season.



Nordstrom remains focused on its long-term strategy, which builds on its market strategy to capitalize on its digital-first platform to better serve customers, gain market share and deliver profitable growth. As part of the strategy, Nordstrom had earlier issued a long-term outlook. It predicted revenues to grow low single-digits on an annual basis, with operating income likely to outpace revenues in the long term. EBIT margin is expected to be more than 6%, with annual operating cash flow anticipated to be more than $1 billion. Capital expenditure is likely to be 3-4% of sales.

