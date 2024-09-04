Nordstrom Confirms Receipt Of Going-Private Transaction Proposal - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The special committee of the Board of Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) confirmed receipt of a proposal from Erik and Pete Nordstrom, other members of the Nordstrom family, and El Puerto de Liverpool, to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Nordstrom, other than shares held by members of the Nordstrom family and Liverpool, for $23.00 per share in cash. The special committee and the other independent directors will carefully review the proposal.

Nordstrom said it does not intend to disclose further developments regarding this matter unless and until further disclosure is determined to be appropriate or necessary.

